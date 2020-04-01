First Financial Bank Trust Division Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,802 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 4,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,657,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

