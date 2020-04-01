First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,023 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $5,529,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.41.

NYSE:USB traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,708,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.