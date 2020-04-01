First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 232 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after buying an additional 276,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $741,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $624,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,875,000 after purchasing an additional 171,162 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,529,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 571,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.59. 1,181,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,059. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.46.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at $10,989,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

