First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 31,906 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,906 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,716,388,000 after purchasing an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after acquiring an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,292,724,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,323,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.08. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTX. UBS Group increased their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

