First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 372 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Allstate were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $5.22 on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,883. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

