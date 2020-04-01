First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 624 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $676,751,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,423,000 after acquiring an additional 501,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.90.

ADP traded down $7.05 on Wednesday, reaching $129.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,892. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.