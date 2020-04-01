First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$13.60 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.54.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.64. 1,961,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.12. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -80.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -8.98%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

