Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

