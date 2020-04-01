Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Up 14.2% in March

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,717,200 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 27th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,635. Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

