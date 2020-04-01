Harvey Norman Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:HVN)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

Harvey Norman stock opened at A$2.97 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$4.14. Harvey Norman has a one year low of A$2.70 ($1.91) and a one year high of A$4.87 ($3.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.

In other Harvey Norman news, insider Gerald Harvey 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. Also, insider Maurice (John) Craven bought 13,812 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.63 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,068.50 ($35,509.57).

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

