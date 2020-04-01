HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,793,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,330,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,663,000 after buying an additional 23,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.08. 57,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,095. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

