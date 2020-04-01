Helium (HLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $194,040.52

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Helium has a market cap of $194,040.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005770 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,849,550 coins and its circulating supply is 13,501,170 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.