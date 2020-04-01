High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PCF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.28. 21,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,524. High Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

