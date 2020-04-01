Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Short Interest Up 15.1% in March

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the February 27th total of 6,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. 45,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,312. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Home Bancshares news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,149,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $8,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,212,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after buying an additional 260,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 137,790 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

