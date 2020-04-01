Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TWNK. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,953 shares of company stock worth $8,736,958. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

