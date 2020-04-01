Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TWNK. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,727. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,953 shares of company stock worth $8,736,958. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit