Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by research analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTHT. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

HTHT traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $28.38. 738,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,660. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Huazhu Group’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

