Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.92.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.51. 1,103,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$1.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.