Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.1% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,253,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,492,276. The company has a market capitalization of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.98.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

