Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.98. 1,288,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Dividend History for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit