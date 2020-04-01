Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.
Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.98. 1,288,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.