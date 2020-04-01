Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded down C$0.44 on Wednesday, hitting C$7.98. 1,288,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,140. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPL shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.04.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.