Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital to “Sector Perform”

Apr 1st, 2020

AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.04.

Shares of Inter Pipeline stock traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.93. 2,687,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

