Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.04.

TSE IPL traded down C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: LIBOR

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit