Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPL. Raymond James lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.04.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE IPL traded down C$0.46 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.