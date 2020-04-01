Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.04.

IPL stock traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.87. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

