Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.04.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.96. 2,510,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

