Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

CIBC upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$11.00.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.04.

IPL traded down C$0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.96. 2,510,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$5.35 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.87.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

