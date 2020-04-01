Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.04.

IPL stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.96. 2,510,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.87.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

