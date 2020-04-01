Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$16.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IPL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$24.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.04.

IPL stock traded down C$0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.96. 2,510,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,124. Inter Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.87.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.83%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Analyst Recommendations for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit