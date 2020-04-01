Ironveld (LON:IRON) Releases Earnings Results

Ironveld (LON:IRON) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON IRON opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Ironveld has a 1 year low of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.92 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and a PE ratio of -6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.68.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Ironveld in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider John Nicholas Harrison acquired 2,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £27,500 ($36,174.69).

Ironveld Company Profile

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in the mining, exploration, processing, and smelting of vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. It owns interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

