Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,809,200 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the February 27th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 705,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,070.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,341 shares of company stock worth $2,494,657 over the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Jabil by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

