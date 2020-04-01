Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 6th

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

JSML stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,629. Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

Dividend History for Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

