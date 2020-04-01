John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Posts Earnings Results

John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.21) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:JLH opened at GBX 0.44 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $817,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -2.19. John Lewis of Hungerford has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

John Lewis of Hungerford Company Profile

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

