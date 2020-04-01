KeyCorp Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $100.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.52% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.12.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.72. 69,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,861. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.