Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GUD traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.47. 346,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,624. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$4.73 and a 1-year high of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.46. The stock has a market cap of $840.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85.

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.