Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,882 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. 5,349,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,388,590. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.16.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

