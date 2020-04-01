Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $82.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 104.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Masonite International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.04. The stock had a trading volume of 129,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.36. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $89.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,046,000 after buying an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after buying an additional 75,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.