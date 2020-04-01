Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.40 Per Share

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MRO opened at GBX 86.70 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.40. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07).

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Melrose Industries will post 999.2831031 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,946.02 ($13,083.43). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham acquired 147,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £249,531.88 ($328,245.04).

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 207 ($2.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 230.18 ($3.03).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

