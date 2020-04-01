Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,245 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,668,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,512. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

