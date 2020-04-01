Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MESA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.01. 46,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,344. The company has a market cap of $102.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.35.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

