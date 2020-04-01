Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Releases Earnings Results

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. Mikros Systems had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of MKRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mikros Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.

Get Mikros Systems alerts:

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY-1 radar system aboard the U.S.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Mikros Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mikros Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.