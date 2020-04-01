Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Releases Earnings Results

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. Mikros Systems had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.
Shares of MKRS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mikros Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34.
About Mikros Systems
Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined
Receive News & Ratings for Mikros Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mikros Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.