Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $129.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.57% from the stock’s current price.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,141. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

