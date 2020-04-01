Morgan Stanley Trims Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Target Price to $221.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $243.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 494.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on B. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 75,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,379. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,647,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

