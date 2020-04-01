Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Earnings History for Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit