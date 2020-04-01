Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Announces Earnings Results

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVCN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

