NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BWS Financial

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BWS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NTGR. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR traded down $1.29 on Monday, hitting $21.55. 13,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $672.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.81. NetGear has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NetGear by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 36,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.