Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,286,300 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 27th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,499,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 550,517 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Organovo during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organovo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,023,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 591,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 52,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.99. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

