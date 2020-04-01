Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 27th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

PPIH remained flat at $$6.22 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.22. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPIH. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 432,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

