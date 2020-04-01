Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Short Interest Up 14.7% in March

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,565,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 27th total of 31,880,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,217,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.67. 382,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.61. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,954,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,202,000 after purchasing an additional 565,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,178,000 after purchasing an additional 597,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,996,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,137,000 after purchasing an additional 211,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

