Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2020

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PLM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,740. Polymet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

