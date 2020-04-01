Prosiebensat 1 Media’s (PSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.70 ($14.77).

PSM traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €6.61 ($7.68). The company had a trading volume of 4,099,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.38. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 1 year high of €15.95 ($18.54).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

