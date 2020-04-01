Qiwi PLC (QIWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Qiwi has raised its dividend by an average of 23.7% per year over the last three years. Qiwi has a dividend payout ratio of 53.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Qiwi to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $653.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The credit services provider reported $18.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.87 by ($0.13). Qiwi had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Qiwi’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qiwi will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

