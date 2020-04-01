Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Releases Earnings Results

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON QFI opened at GBX 1.69 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52-week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 7.94 ($0.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.19.

QFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

