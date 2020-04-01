Quanta Services Inc (PWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd.

Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

NYSE PWR traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

