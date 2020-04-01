Robert W. Baird Upgrades Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) to “Outperform”

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SRCL. BidaskClub downgraded Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

Shares of SRCL traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.89. 45,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,510. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,592.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $9,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

